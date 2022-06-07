Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has Comical Response to Reporter's Question

Clayton Kershaw is inching closer to returning to the Dodgers after spending most of May on the injured list. The Dodgers placed the lefty on the IL with a hip and back injury on May 13th. On Sunday, Kershaw started for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A) on a minor league rehab assignment.

After the game, a reporter asked Kershaw if he's going to make another rehab start before rejoining the Dodger. The veteran pitcher's response was hilarious.

"I hope not."

Kershaw's start against the Lake Elsinore Storm was a success overall. The lefty allowed just one run in four innings pitched and struck out seven. All in, he tossed 59 pitches, with 44 of them being for strikes. Single-A competition isn't the stiffest, but it's great to see Kershaw take the mound for the first time in a long time.

The three-time Cy Young winner also highlighted how how he feels after the start is just as important as how he feels during the start.

“I feel alright. Hopefully I wake up tomorrow feeling good. Overall, it was a good step.”

Kershaw should be in the dugout for the Dodgers three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox. He's expected to toss a bullpen session on Wednesday and if all goes well, he could get a start in the Dodgers weekend series in San Francisco.

A start at Oracle Park could make for a soft landing for Clayton. In 24 career starts at Oracle, formerly known as AT&T Park, Kershaw owns a 1.52 ERA (145.2 IP).