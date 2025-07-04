Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Has Hilarious Reaction to Hitting 3,000 Strikeouts
Clayton Kershaw has one of the most impressive resumes in baseball history. And the three-time Cy Young award winning pitcher recently completed what will likely be the final major milestone of his career.
On Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox, Kershaw recorded the 3,000th strikeout of his MLB career — all of which has been spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kershaw became the 20th member of the exclusive club and received a standing ovation from Dodger Stadium. The southpaw is the fourth left-handed pitcher to accomplish the feat.
He logged his 3,00th strikeout right after third baseman Max Muncy exited the game with a knee injury, which was diagnosed as a bone bruise on Thursday.
Kershaw admitted reaching the 3,00th strikeout was not easy. There were 15 times throughout the game he had two strikes, but then failed to strike out the batter.
“I was pretty desperate to get strikeouts all day,” Kershaw said.
Kershaw added that the White Sox challenged him all night. But the 10-time National League All-Star ultimately made history in the sixth inning when he struck out third baseman Vinny Capra for the third out and 3,000th strikeout of his career.
“It’s a little bit harder when you’re actually trying to strike people out. I never really had to do that before,” Kershaw said after the game. “And give the White Sox credit too. They didn’t make it easy on me at all. So it was a tough night all the way around but what a way to end it with Freddie coming up clutch there.”
In addition to Capra, Kershaw struck out former Dodgers third baseman Miguel Vargas in the third inning and second baseman Lenyn Sosa in the fifth inning.
On his way to history, Kershaw gave up nine hits, four runs and one home run in six innings. But the Dodgers came back to defeat the White Sox after first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
Kershaw joined Los Angeles freshly out of high school as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft. Over the last 18 seasons with the franchise, Kershaw has continued to cement himself further and further into Dodgers' history.
