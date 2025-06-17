Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Makes Exciting Announcement on Sunday Night Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers are a very different team now than when Clayton Kershaw made his major league debut on May 25, 2008. Kershaw is a different man, too.
The 37-year-old pitcher and his wife, Ellen, are parents of four children. Sunday, during an in-game interview on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball," Kershaw revealed his family is about to grow by one.
"We had a gender reveal today," Kershaw said. "My wife, we've got number five coming. We've got another girl coming. We've got bookend girls to go with our three boys. So today is a very special Father's Day for us. It always is, anytime you can have your kids at the field."
The Dodgers' clubhouse has expanded in a literal sense, too. The metal lockers were replaced with wooden ones, and the square footage doubled, when Guggenheim Baseball Management ushered in a round of renovations in 2013.
Prior to the 2025 season, the clubhouse expanded further. With the new floor space, the Dodgers installed more lockers. Conspicuous among them were name plates for Charlie and Charley — the eldest sons of first baseman Freddie Freeman and Kershaw, respectively.
"I've gotten to bring my older two sons around a little bit more, with Charley and Cooper," Kershaw said. "So it's just been such a blessing. The Dodgers letting families be around, letting the boys be around, has been fun for me and my boys. It's been awesome."
When Charlie Freeman saw his nameplate in March, his father said the look on his face "made it all worth it."
Kershaw's family includes a daughter, Cali, and sons, Charley, Cooper and Chance.
The 2014 National League Most Valuable Player, three-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2013-14) and 10-time All-Star (2011-17, 2019, 2022-2023) is in his 18th major league season, all with the Dodgers. Kershaw is the only pitcher to play that long with the Dodgers, and one of only three Dodgers (along with Hall of Fame outfielder Zack Wheat and infielder Pee Wee Reese) in the 18-year club.
Over the years, Kershaw's children have been known to drop in on his press conferences. On June 15, 2023, all four Kershaw kids threw ceremonial first pitches on the occasion of their father's bobblehead giveaway.
At some point, the camera will have to zoom out just a little more when Kershaw is joined by his children before or after games.
