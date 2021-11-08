Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    Clayton Kershaw

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Not Extended Qualifying Offer by LA

    So what happens now?
    The Dodgers have a dozen free agents on the market this winter, and only three of them were eligible to receive a qualifying offer. The announcement was made just before 2 p.m. on Sunday that they had made offers to two of the three eligible players, thus making Clayton Kershaw, their long-time star and face of the team, the lone man out.

    Kershaw just completed a three-year contract worth an average of $31 million per year, making him one of baseball's highest-paid starters at the time. The present qualifying offer is only worth $18.4 million over one year, which would have been a substantial decrease from Kershaw's previous salary.

    So now, the question is whether the Dodgers will offer the veteran a legacy contract to allow him to retire in Los Angeles. The team clearly values his presence in the dugout, but will they be willing to pay a pitcher, who is no longer in his prime, more than he is worth on the mound?

    Regardless of Kershaw's asking price, within reason, of course, the answer should be an unequivocal yes. While he is no longer the undisputed ace on the staff, he is still a solid starter and his off-field value isn't something the organization tends to overlook. More significantly, this is about a club repaying one of its best and brightest stars ever with a contract that ensures he finishes his career where it began - in Dodger Blue.

    For those concerned that this may be the end of Kershaw's time in Los Angeles, his former battery mate and best bud, AJ Ellis, told Bill Shaikin of the LA Times in August:

    “No chance,” Ellis said. “He’s a one-uniform guy. He’s going to be a one-uniform guy with an amazing contingent at Cooperstown some day. It’s going to be pretty special for that to happen, and to see that No. 22 retired at Dodger Stadium, and to see a statue someday.”

    While there is still plenty of time for the two sides to hammer out a new contract, one thing is certain: Clayton Kershaw deserves to be a Dodger for life. All that's left now is for the front office to make it official.

    Clayton Kershaw. By Howard Cole.
