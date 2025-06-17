Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Provides Major Health Update
A standing ovation was in order for Clayton Kershaw on Saturday as the 37-year-old pitched like the three-time Cy Young starter he was a decade ago.
Kershaw only made seven starts last season and a toe injury kept him off the mound in the postseason.
His most recent All-Star selection was in 2023. However, Kershaw has not been the same dominant starter when he won both the National League Most Valuable Player and his third Cy Young award in four seasons in 2014.
More news: Dodgers Keeping Tabs on Cy Young Pitcher as Trade Deadline Nears, Says Insider
But the Los Angeles Dodgers finally saw that version of Kershaw during his sixth start of 2025 against the San Francisco Giants.
Kershaw threw seven innings, joining starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the only Dodgers pitcher to throw seven innings in a game this season.
The southpaw discussed his outing where he allowed just three hits and no runs while striking out five batters.
“Maybe it’s my personality, I don’t know, you never feel great about it,” Kershaw said. “I think there’s always things you want to have back.
“But the results, ultimately, at the end of the day, to win the game, that’s the most important thing. In the moment, I can think of some pitches off the top of my head that I’d like to have back, that I’d like to throw better. But there’s no restrictions physically, health-wise, which is great. It’s just kind of pitching now, which is good.”
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Comments on Nearing Exclusive Club Following Latest Outing
Although Kershaw wants to see more improvement, he acknowledged that winning is the primary goal for him as a pitcher.
The victory over the Giants was especially crucial for the Dodgers, as San Francisco trails closely behind Los Angeles for the top spot in the NL West.
Kershaw's performance helped tie the series that the Dodgers ultimately won.
Additionally, Kershaw said he has no restrictions, which is a promising update in the midst of an influx of Dodgers pitching injuries.
The Dodgers signed their 18-season veteran to a one-year, $7.5 million contract just a month before placing him on the 60-day injured list on March 18.
Los Angeles activated Kershaw on May 17, adding another arm to their depleted rotation.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.