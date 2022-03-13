Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs with LA
Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers

The legendary lefty will be back in Dodgers blue in 2022.

Oct 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The most relieving thing baseball fans experienced this week was the end of the MLB lockout. The most relieving thing Dodgers fans experienced this week was Clayton Kershaw re-signing with LA.

Kershaw's 2021 ended with the hurler walking off the mound with a season-ending injury. There was plenty of speculation about where he would sign this offseason and even, if he would retire after 14 big league seasons.

On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Kershaw and the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal. 

ESPN's Alden González reported that the deal is worth $17M with an additional $5M in performance bonuses. It's a good move for both parties involved.

Kershaw is still making a respectable salary after a year riddled with injuries. According to Spotrac, Kershaw's $17M contract ties him for the 24th highest pay for a starting pitcher by AAV.

If his elbow acts up again, the Dodgers aren't locked into a long-term deal and in turn, Kershaw's deal doesn't become an albatross contract.

The hurler has stated that he's healthy, but a little behind from where he normally would be this time of year. Which, is understandable considering the circumstances. 

Rejoice Dodgers fans. Kershaw is a Dodger. Again. 

