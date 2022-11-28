Skip to main content

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Record Tops the Jomboy List of Top Moments from 2022

Back in April, Clayton Kershaw officially became the Dodgers' "All-time Strikeout Leader."

The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most exciting seasons ever but as we all know it ended in disappointing heartbreak.

But let's not forget some of those moments that made this 2022 season so magical including the game when Clayton Kershaw was officially crowned the Dodgers' "All-Time Strikeout Leader."

The Texas native was destined for greatness from his first season in the major leagues back in 2008.

15 seasons later, the 3-time CY Young Award winner and nine-time named All-Star would break the franchise record for most career strikeouts.

On April 30th, Clayton Kershaw faced the Detroit Tigers and in the fourth inning, his fourth strikeout of the game officially made him the Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader. 

Clayton Kershaw who's spent all 15 years of his career as a Dodger, was elected as a free agent this winter. 

Rumors swirled about where exactly he would end up, some even guessing he might head home to Texas but Kershaw made the decision to return for another season in Dodger blue. 

Although he's 34 years old now, Kershaw is still a dominant and controlling force to be reckoned with and we're lucky to have him still with us for the 2023 season. 

This past season, the southpaw helped the team to a 111-51 record to clinch the division title. Although he dealt with a few minor injuries this year, he managed to post a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 137 strikeouts.

With 2807 strikeouts across 2581 innings, Kershaw surpassed Don Sutton who finished his career back in 1988 with 2696 K's across 3816 innings pitched.

Kershaw currently sits at No. 24 on the All-time MLB leaderboard but only three players before him (Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Zack Greinke) are still currently active. He's only 75 strikeouts shy of breaking into the top 20 All-time list. 

