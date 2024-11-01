Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Reveals He’s Having 2 Major Surgeries Next Week
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw will undergo two surgeries on Wednesday.
One surgery will focus on his toe, which has bone spurs and a ruptured plantar plate, and the second procedure will repair the meniscus in his left knee.
The timeline for Kershaw's return is unknown, but there will likely be more information about his return after the surgeries.
The Dodgers hosted their World Series victory parade in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. A sea of blue welcomed players on the parade route.
Kershaw was, of course, among the players celebrating on the double decker buses although he was more of a cheerleader in October than a contributor. The veteran southpaw was sidelined on Aug. 30 after re-aggravating an ongoing toe injury while on the mound in Phoenix.
It was later reported that Kershaw wouldn't be able to pitch in the postseason, a heartbreaking revelation for a player near the end of his career. Nevertheless, Kershaw served as a voice of support to his teammates as the Dodgers continued to take down teams in the postseason.
At the championship rally at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw was very emotional in his speech to fans.
“I've waited for this day for a long time," Kershaw said. "I've waited to celebrate for a long time. I can't imagine being anywhere else right now and I can't imagine doing it with another group of guys than this group right here. This is the best thing I’ve ever been part of.”
Kershaw admitted that he didn't do much in the postseason for the Dodgers, but he reiterated the unforgettable feeling of winning a World Series.
The Dodgers won the Fall Classic in 2020; however, many baseball fans discredited the Dodgers because of the shortened season.
Kershaw and the rest of the 2020 Dodgers didn't get to celebrate their World Series title due to precautions for COVID-19. Kershaw got to celebrate a couple years later with a full-season championship win.
Following the World Series parade, the veteran pitcher also revealed that he will retire as a Dodger. The announcement was highly expected as the 2024 season marked Kershaw's 18th year with the organization.
“I’m so thankful that I’m going to get to retire with a Dodger jersey on my back, whenever that day comes," Kershaw said. "Not soon, but whenever that day comes.”
The hope is that Kershaw's two surgeries don't prevent him from pitching throughout the 2025 season. But for now, he can celebrate as a World Series champion.