Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Revisits His Brush With Perfection in Live Interview

It's been two whole days, but people are still talking about Clayton Kershaw getting pulled from a potential perfect game on Wednesday. Baseball doesn't get a lot of shine on the major network shows in April, but Kershaw was the A block of several studio shows.

During the Dodgers first home game of the season yesterday, Kershaw was asked by television play-by-play announcer Joe Davis for his thoughts on getting pulled from the game as Clayton looked on from the dugout. As a lifelong Dodger, Kershaw's response was all about the fans.

“If I was a fan, I would want to see somebody finish the game. From a fan’s perspective, I do feel bad for that. I wish I could’ve done it. But yesterday wasn’t the day.”

In a moment of humility, Kershaw also noted that the Tuesday game running late into the night, coupled with a 12:10AM local time start for his game, definitely gave his well-rested self an advantage against sleep deprived hitters.

The 15-year MLB veteran also talked about staying in doesn't mean a perfect game was assured. Kershaw seemingly agreed with manager Dave Roberts' decision to pull him based on Clayton's recent injury history.

“I could’ve thrown nine innings and been fine for the rest of the season. I could’ve thrown two innings yesterday and be hurt the next day. Nobody knows. But in the moment, I felt like that was the right call for my personal health, the best interest of the team and me being ready in October. It all seemed like the right call at the time.”

Kershaw, Dave Roberts, and the Dodgers are probably ready to move on from discussing the whole perfect game situation. There's simply no going back.

One thing is for sure, Wednesday was about October for Clayton Kershaw, not achieving a personal goal in April.