Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to Make 2020 Debut Sunday

The Dodgers' longtime ace, Clayton Kershaw, will be activated by the club and make his 2020 season debut Sunday at Chase Field, the team announced. He'll face DBacks' right-hander Merrill Kelly at 1:10 p.m.

Kershaw had been scheduled to make what would have been his franchise-record ninth Opening Day start in Los Angeles on July 23, but was a late scratch due to back soreness. He was replaced in the rotation by 22-year-old Dustin May, who went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. May made his second start in Kershaw's spot Wednesday, going just 3 1/3, allowing one earned on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Kershaw has missed time in four of the last five seasons—2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020—due to back issues. When he takes the mound Sunday, he will have missed his team's first nine games.

