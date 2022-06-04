Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw to Pitch in Minor League Game on Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again been hit with the injury bug. However, this time it was one of their starting pitchers, Clayton Kershaw. He has been out for almost a month now and has not pitched for LA since the beginning of May. This was after being placed on the injured list due to right sacroiliac joint inflammation.

With that said, Kershaw appears to be making progress and will now begin his return process by playing for the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes when they go up against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

In an article by Bill Plunkett from the Orange County Register, Kershaw talked about how he is feeling.

“My back’s healthy now. I was never worried about my arm. I could throw 100 pitches tomorrow with my arm. I’m not worried about that. It’s just making sure you build up the tolerance with your back. I’m ready for the game on Sunday.”

Not only is Kershaw clearly confident, but according to Fabian Ardaya from the Athletic, Kershaw could return sooner than expected.

The Dodgers have already lost a few players to injuries, but having Kershaw out as a starter could hurt them. However, with a 34-17 record and being first in the NL West, it looks like it has not hurt LA as much as it could.

Nonetheless, the Dodgers getting Kewshaw back out on the mount will only benefit them, but only if he is able to take his time to fully recover.