Dodgers: Cleveland Outfielder Takes Offense to Brusdar Graterol’s Celebration

One outfielder didn't take kindly to Brusdar Graterol's celebration.

The Dodgers suffered yet another tough and avoidable loss to the Cleveland Guardians. With the loss, they ultimately dropped the series 2-1. It was yet another disappointing display of offense from Los Angeles - a recurring theme as of late.

Despite the loss, there were a few bright spots. Andrew Heaney was solid in his return from the Injured List, Freddie Freeman hit his 6th home run of the year, and then there was of course Brusdar Graterol showing just how effective he can be when he's right. 

After Andrew Heaney gave up a solo home run, that tied the game up at 2 a-piece, and a walk to start the 6th inning, Dave Roberts called upon Graterol to prevent any further damage.

The Bazooka immediately responded to the task by getting Steven Kwan to line out to shortstop and striking out Andres Gimenez.

However, the right-handed flame thrower got into a bit of trouble after he surrendered a single to right and then proceeded to hit a batter to put men on first and second. He rebounded beautifully by striking out outfielder Myles Straw and celebrating his escape while walking off the mound.

Of course, Straw can be seen staring down Graterol as he celebrates off of the mound. Straw shouldn't take offense to the action as this is a normal routine for Brusdar after every outing.

Escaping the jam marked Graterol's 5 straight scoreless appearances since allowing 6 earned runs in two bad outings against the New York Mets. 

In his short scoreless streak, the Bazooka has allowed just two hits with no walks and struck out 5 in 5 2/3 innings of work. 

