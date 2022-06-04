Skip to main content
Dodgers Co-Owner and Nike founder Phil Knight Submit Bid to Buy a NBA Franchise

Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky was part of the group that submitted a $2 billion-plus bid to buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

Apparently, owning the Dodgers isn't enough for some. Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and co-owner Todd Boehly were both part of a group that recently purchased Chelsea F.C., anEnglish Premier League football club. Now another Dodgers owner is trying to follow their lead.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky and Nike Founder Phil Knight submitted a $2 billion-plus offer to purchase the Blazers. 

The Paul Allen Trust, which is overseeing the franchise, responded that "the team remains not for sale". Several other groups have made their interest in buying the Blazers known, but Phil Knight has bottomless pockets. 

However, things that aren't for sale are known to sell once an exorbitant amount of money is offered. 

