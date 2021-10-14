Cody Bellinger is Heating Up at the Right Time for Dodgers

    • October 14, 2021
    Dodgers: Cody Bellinger is Heating Up at the Right Time for LA

    Could the former MVP be on the verge of a breakout October run?
    It hasn't been the easiest season for Cody Bellinger, especially at the plate offensively. The former MVP just hasn't looked 100% after having shoulder surgery in the offseason, and it's cost this team on many occasions.

    His struggles during the regular season led to questions about his role on the postseason roster, but it's safe to say that Cody has quieted many doubters since the start of the playoffs. After batting just .165 all season long, no one would have been surprised if the same trend continued into October. Instead, however, he has done everything possible to give this team a boost when it needs it the most.

    Cody Bellinger 2021 Postseason Stats

    • .308 BA (4 for 13)
    • 1 Double
    • 2 RBI
    • 2 Walks
    • 2 Stolen Bases

    All together, Cody is getting on base in 40% of his at-bats, which has helped create consistent traffic and multiple scoring opportunities for this Dodgers team (although cashing them in is a different story).

    It's no secret that the Dodgers are a better team when Bellinger is doing well, but Dave Roberts broke down how his play has helped spark this offense during the playoffs so far.

    It just adds that different dynamic, obviously. [It adds] length to the lineup, on the bases when he gets on there. Obviously the crowd feels it. His teammates, they want success for him and they feed off of that energy.

    It's a small sample size, so it's definitely important to take all of this with a grain of salt. Still, it has to be a good feeling for this Dodgers team to see one of their most important players finally getting on the right track.

    So what does this all mean for the Dodgers' title hopes in 2021? Not much if they can't figure out Logan Webb on Thursday night, that will be a battle in itself. But if they find a way to exorcise those demons and advance, Cody Bellinger might just have enough in the tank to help push this team to a second consecutive World Series Title.

