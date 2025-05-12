Dodgers' Combined $318.5 Million Pitchers Meeting With Doctor in Concerning Update
Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are both dealing with shoulder issues that have sidelined them for several weeks.
According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, the Dodgers are sending Glasnow and Snell to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to prepare their valuable arms for a return to the mound.
Dr. ElAttrache serves as the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers, specializing in knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries.
More news: Dodgers Could Add Future Hall of Famer to Rotation Sooner Rather Than Later
Glasnow began throwing over the weekend, and Snell was scheduled to start a throwing program during the team's 10-day road trip, although it never fully materialized.
Snell has been on the injured list since April 3 due to shoulder discomfort. Since he has not yet begun throwing, it remains unclear what the timeline will be moving forward.
Glasnow, however, did begin to throw, which could signal that he is closer to returning than Snell, who has already started to throw after being out since April 28 due to shoulder inflammation.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Cut By NL East Rival After Three Games
The Dodgers signed Snell this past offseason to a five-year, $182 million contract as the team sought to add a top-tier starter to the rotation.
Los Angeles acquired Glasnow during the 2023 offseason and signed him to a five-year, $136.5 million deal.
Both pitchers are meant to be key pieces in the team's title defense; however, their injuries have affected the organizational pitching depth of the Dodgers, especially considering that Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw aren't yet pitching.
The Dodgers will likely be patient with both pitchers, trying to make sure they come back feeling their best.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Gets Honest About LA Potentially Pursuing His Replacement Via Trade
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.