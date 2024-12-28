Dodgers Competed With 3 Other Teams for Teoscar Hernandez: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández agreed to a three-year, $66 million deal on Friday, keeping the fan favorite in L.A. for the foreseeable future.
While Hernández and the Dodgers seemed to be destined for a reunion the moment the offseason began, it took much longer than expected for the deal to come to fruition.
In the end, though, the two sides got it done.
Before Hernández signed the deal, though, there were reports of other teams getting involved. Most recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post said three teams — the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners — were all in on Hernández. In the end, though, he always wanted to return to L.A.
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said of re-signing before the offseason began. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back."
Then, at the World Series parade, Hernández addressed fans in an emotional, heartfelt speech which made it seem as if a reunion was imminent.
“You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a World Champion,” Hernández said through tears. “That’s how much I care, how much I appreciate everything that this organization, these fans have given to me. When I show that kind of emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve been blessed to be here.”
Hernández's wishes came true on Friday, as the 2024 All-Star will get to help L.A. defend its World Series title in 2025.