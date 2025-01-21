Dodgers Continue Ridiculous Offseason, Sign Another All-Star Reliever in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their impressive offseason by reportedly signing relief pitcher Kirby Yates, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
The details of the deal have not been confirmed.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers, who already have folks screaming about their payroll, have reached a tentative agreement with free-agent closer Kirby Yates, pending a physical," Nightengale reported. "The deal comes on the heels of signing Tanner Scott to a 4-year, $72 million contract."
Los Angeles was reportedly interested in Yates before agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract with left-handed reliever Tanner Scott Sunday. However, it appears that the Dodgers never pivoted away from the two-time All-Star.
The 38-year-old could be someone the Dodgers hope can fill the spot vacated by Michael Kopech for the first month of the season. Nightengale added to his report on X (formerly Twitter), the right-hander will miss some time to start the 2025 season because of an undisclosed injury.
The addition of Yates is almost guaranteed to make baseball fans upset as the Dodgers have already brought in Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernández, Blake Treinen, Michael Conforto, and international talents Hyeseong Kim and Roki Sasaki.
Scott and Yates strengthen an impressive Dodgers bullpen, which posted a 3.53 ERA last season, the third-best in MLB. With these upgrades, the bullpen now stacks up against the Cleveland Guardians' 2024-leading 2.67 ERA as one of the league's top relief units in baseball.
Besides creating one of the best rosters on paper that baseball has seen in quite some time, the Dodgers appear to making a push to become the first back-to-back World Series champion since the New York Yankees’ historic run from 1998 to 2000.
Yates, a two-time All-Star, is coming off an outstanding 2024 season, pitching 61.2 innings with a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for the reigning 2023 World Series champions. He finished 50 games and recorded 85 strikeouts during the campaign.
The Dodgers have set themselves up to be a clear World Series favorites heading into spring training. A 162-game season and postseason isn't easy to navigate, but Los Angeles has stacked its roster with pitching depth that should be able to withstand the injury issues they dealt with in 2024.