Dodgers Continue Strong Offseason, Sign Reliever Tanner Scott
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their impressive offseason Sunday morning when they reportedly signed free agent reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Major League Baseball insider Mark Feinsand was first to report the breaking news on X (formerly Twitter).
The Dodgers, who are fresh off signing the prized free agent of the winter Roki Sasaki, made waves again bringing in the biggest name on the relief market in Soctt.
However, the team has yet to confirm the news.
Over the past two seasons, Scott has emerged as one of baseball's most dominant and effective relievers. Splitting time between the Marlins and Padres, the 30-year-old left-hander has consistently ranked in the 90th percentile or better in key metrics like whiff rate (34.7 percent) and hard-hit rate (27.5 percent).
Scott wrapped up the 2023 season in Miami with an impressive 2.31 ERA and held opponents to a .527 OPS. He was dominant leading up to the Trade Deadline, posting a stellar 1.18 ERA across 45.2 innings before being traded to the Padres as part of a six-player deal.
The 30-year-old went 9-6 with a 1.75 earned-run average and 22 saves, split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 2024.
Scott’s high-90s four-seam fastball was particularly unhittable last season, holding opponents to a .134 batting average and a .179 slugging percentage — ranking second and first, respectively, among pitchers who threw at least 300 four-seamers. His fastball and hard, high-80s slider feature a few extra inches of vertical drop compared to similar pitches, contributing to his exceptional 51.2 percent ground-ball rate since the start of 2023.
The left-hander began his career with Baltimore when he was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 Darft. Scott spent parts of five season in Baltimore’s bullpen, posting a 4.73 ERA and allowing a .738 OPS to opposing hitters. Prior to the 2022 season, he was traded to the Mmiami Marlins, where he transitioned into the closer role.
In his first season there, Scott recorded 20 saves but struggled with consistency, finishing with a 4.31 ERA. Control issues were evident, as he issued 46 walks over 62.2 innings and posted an unremarkable 29.1 percent chase rate.
Once Scott's deal becomes official, the Dodgers' luxury-tax payroll for 2025 will surpass $375 million, outpacing the next-highest team, the Phillies, by roughly $70 million.
The Yankees are the only other team expected to have a competitive balance tax payroll exceeding $300 million.