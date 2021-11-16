Dodgers: Corey Seager and Chris Taylor Could be in Play for the Detroit Tigers

Well folks, the 2021 free agent season has begun and is turning out to be one of the deepest shortstop markets in recent memory with Los Angeles contributing two high-impact players, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, to the pool. The franchise will attempt to retain one, if not both, even though Seager has already rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers, and Taylor is expected to as well.

If the Dodgers want to keep those two stars, they'll have to face quite a few competitors. One of which is the Texas Rangers, who have already shown interest in Seager, as he is familiar with their coaching staff but that (obviously) is not the only reason and they aren't the only club beginning to test the waters.

The Detroit Tigers are also in touch with both Seager and Taylor's representatives. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Tigers are actively searching for a shortstop to invest in.

The Tigers have been rebuilding for a few years now and have stockpiled a lot of young talent in the minors who, over the past few seasons, have started their big league careers. Their patience is beginning to pay off but there are holes that still need to be filled. Despite finishing with a record below .500, the club seems to be on the right path.

Signing a player like Corey Seager or Chris Taylor would accelerate the process. Both are veteran players who would have a huge impact on the young Detroit team. However, the Dodgers would have a lot to say about letting that happen and if it did, it would most likely be at a premium. The Tigers may have some money to spend but will also have to contend with the larger markets of Los Angeles and unfortunately, New York.