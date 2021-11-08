Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    Corey Seager, Chris Taylor

    Dodgers: Corey Seager and Chris Taylor Receive Qualifying Offers from LA

    The Dodgers made their first moves of the offseason on Sunday, officially extending qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor. However, the club declined to extend the offer to Clayton Kershaw

    A qualifying offer is a one-year deal worth the mean salary of MLB’s 125-highest-paid players. That value changes every season. This year, the value for the qualifying offer is $18.4 million.

    Seager and Taylor will now have to decide to accept the $18.4 million offer or reject and enter free agency with draft pick compensation attached. For both players, many believe they will test free agency this winter. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

    Notably, Sunday was the deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their own free agents who meet certain criteria. If Seager and Taylor do decide to reject the offers, the Dodgers would be entitled to a draft pick compensation if they were to sign with another club. At least as the current collective bargaining agreement stands, but with the CBA expiring on December 1, that may or may not be the case going forward.

    Players will now have until November 17th to accept or reject.

