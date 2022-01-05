Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Dodgers Could Be Losing Clayton McCullough to the Mets This Season

    One really good coach might be headed out.

    Clayton McCullough, the Dodgers' first base coach, could still end up on the East Coast this winter. McCullough is being considered for the bench coach position in new manager Buck Showalter's staff according to The New York Post.

    After two years as the first base coach for the LA Dodgers, George Lombard departed to join the Detroit Tigers as a bench coach for the 2021 season, giving McCullough his opportunity. McCullough was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 as a minor league field coordinator after serving three seasons (2009-2011) as an assistant major league hitting coach with Tampa.

    The move would create yet another opening on Dave Roberts' coaching staff, something that Dodgers have become accustomed to over the years. It's not uncommon for other teams to poach their staff given the level of success they have risen to year after year. 

    But with an opportunity to move up to bench coach, no one in the Dodgers organization could blame McCullough for wanting to move on. That is the curse of working for an organization with as much coaching depth as Los Angeles. 

