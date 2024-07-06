Dodgers Could Bring Back a Former All-Star at Trade Deadline
Will the Los Angeles Dodgers bring back former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen before the trade deadline hits? Jansen pitched for the Dodgers from 2010-21, and has since played for the Atlanta Braves and now Boston Red Sox.
With the amount of injuries to the Dodgers' bullpen, including to relievers like Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier,Michael Grove, and Brusdar Graterol, there is certainly a need on the team for relief pitching depth and help.
National MLB reporter Bob Nightengale said there is certainly a chance Jansen returns to the Dodgers in a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain.
“It’s a possibility for sure,” Nightengale told told McKain. “What hurts is that the Red Sox are still in the race. They may want to add. They’re still hanging around, so I’m not sure they’d trade Jansen. Obviously the Dodgers would make a lot of sense, just because they know him, they know what he can do, they know he can step up in crunch time."
Nightengale adds that the Dodgers would likely not be the only team interested in Kenley Jansen, and the Baltimore Orioles could be after Jansen as well.
"I would think a team like the Baltimore Orioles would be in on Jansen, too," Nightengale said.
"They don’t want to rely on Craig Kimbrel, they’d like to have a closer.”
Jansen would be a huge addition for the team if they can acquire him. The 36-year-old right-hander is a four-time MLB All-Star, two-time National League Saves Leader, and two-time NL Reliever of the Year. So far this season, Jansen is 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 29 games, along with 16 saves. Over his career, he boasts a 2.51 ERA, 1,192 strikeouts, and 436 saves.