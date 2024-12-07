Dodgers Could Bring Back Old GM After Being Fired By NL West Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in discussions with Farhan Zaidi, their former general manager, about a possible return to the organization, according to The Athletic.
Zaidi, who was hired as the San Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations before the 2019 season, was dismissed in September and replaced by beloved former catcher Buster Posey.
While no deal has been finalized, Zaidi’s potential role with the Dodgers remains unclear.
Zaidi’s return to the Dodgers would reunite him with Andrew Friedman, the team's president of baseball operations with whom he worked closely during his four seasons as general manager from 2014 to 2018. During his tenure, Zaidi played a crucial role in transforming the Dodgers into a modern powerhouse, refining the team’s player development efforts and making key acquisitions.
Notable moves under Zaidi’s leadership included the signings of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, both of whom have since become cornerstones of the team, contributing to two World Series championships. Friedman has often referred to Zaidi’s contributions as laying the foundation for what he calls "the golden era of Dodger baseball."
Zaidi’s tenure with the Giants lasted six years and saw some significant achievements, including breaking the Dodgers' long-standing dominance in the National League West. In 2021, the Giants won the division title, ending the Dodgers' run of nine consecutive NL West crowns. However, the Giants struggled to replicate that success in the years following, with the team finishing fourth in the division in 2024 with an 80-82 record. Overall, San Francisco posted a 453-417 record during Zaidi’s leadership.
While Zaidi’s return to the Dodgers would not involve a general manager role — Brandon Gomes currently holds that position — he could be brought back in a smaller advisory capacity or a different role. Dodgers Nation previously speculated that Zaidi might be part of the team again, but not in a capacity that would overlap with Gomes’ leadership.
Before his time with the Dodgers, Zaidi worked with the Oakland Athletics as their director of baseball operations and assistant general manager. His successful tenure in Oakland helped set the stage for his later contributions to the Dodgers, where his innovative approach helped transform the team into one of the most successful organizations in baseball.