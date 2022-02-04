Skip to main content
Dodgers Could End Up With the Most Wins in the NL, According to Projections

If there is one thing the Dodgers are good at, it's winning a whole lot of ballgames. Over the last decade, they've spent big money on free agency and on player development to ensure a winning future. Even with so many teams around the league taking big steps to improve, they should never be counted out

This season should be more of the same. The latest FanGraphs projections have the Dodgers finishing at the top of the NL West this year with a 94-68 record. The next highest in the National League would be the 90-72 Padres and Braves, according to the projections. 

NL West

  • Dodgers: 94-68
  • Padres: 90-72
  • Giants: 81-81
  • D-backs: 72-90
  • Rockies: 66-96

It is worth noting that the Dodgers are graded so highly despite big-time free agency losses. They already watched Corey Seager and Max Scherzer walk, and they could be losing guys like Kenley Jansen and Clayton Kershaw. They do have some holes to fill, something Andrew Friedman will no doubt do once the lockout ends

For the moment, the starting rotation is one place that the Dodgers will need to improve. Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin, and David Price are the most likely candidates to fill it out if they didn't change anything. The uncertainty around Trevor Bauer also adds to the complexity of the rotation. 

But the fact that the Dodgers are favored right now as they are is huge. The roster is incredibly deep, even when they lose out on big names. If they can land a big free agent like Freddie Freeman or re-sign Clayton Kershaw, they should be set. 

