Dodgers Could Get Key Right-Handed Reliever Back From IL Soon
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier could return from the injured list sooner rather than later. According to Doug Padilla of the Southern California News Group, Brasier could be operating out of the bullpen again in as early as a week.
The right-handed reliever landed on the 15-day IL on April 30 due to a right calf strain. Brasier suffered the injury while warming up against the Arizona Diamondbacks in late April.
He was sent to the IL, and Gus Varland was recalled from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Since then, the Dodgers have cycled through a number of mostly right-handed relief pitchers to fill Brasier's spot.
Since last Wednesday, the Dodgers have seen three relievers arrive (Ramirez, Anthony Banda, Elieser Hernandez), three others go (J.P. Feyereisen, Gus Varland, Nabil Crismatt), and two others (Eduardo Salazar, Ricky Vanasco) come and go.
The 36-year-old has not been able to pick up where he left off after coming over from the Boston Red Sox midway through the 2023 season. Last year, Brasier went 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA in 39 appeaances out of the bullpen.
In 12 appearances to begin 2024, Brasier has recorded a 4.63 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and a 1.11 WHIP in 11.2 innings.
Brasier signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in early June 2023 after being released by the Red Sox.
The Dodgers signed the veteran right-hander in early Feb. 2024 to a two-year, $9 million contract.