Dodgers Could Get Major Bullpen Reinforcements Back for World Series
If they could be, the Dodgers bullpen would be the postseason MVP. With the handful of injuries in the starting rotation, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has heavily relied on the relievers this season. In the postseason, the bullpen has been the key aspect of the Los Angeles success.
In a win-or-go-home Game 4 in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Roberts utilized eight different relief pitchers throughout the nine innings. Although this tactic frustrated opponents, the strategy was effective in helping the Dodgers make it to the World Series.
As the Dodgers head into their first World Series appearance since 2020, the bullpen may add reinforcements to the roster. Roberts told reporters this week that relievers Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol are being considered as game-time decisions for the World Series roster.
Vesia, 28, was initially part of the Dodgers postseason roster. However, he exited Game 5 of the NLDS early and has been dealing with a rib cage injury. The southpaw made three scoreless appearances against the Padres.
Vesia has an overall 1.50 ERA in the postseason and has made 15 appearances across the last four postseasons. The California native made his postseason debut with the Dodgers in 2021, one season after they won the World Series.
Vesia threw against hitters on Tuesday and Wednesday, which means he may be preparing for his first appearance in the World Series.
Unlike Vesia, Graterol has not made a postseason appearance this year. The Dodgers placed the 26-year-old back on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Sept. 26, sidelining him right before the NLDS. Graterol was injured for the majority of the regular season, throwing in only seven games and recording a 2.45 ERA.
Across six MLB season, Graterol has made 22 postseason appearances. He has been on the Dodgers' postseason roster for the last four seasons and made nine appearances during the Dodgers' 2020 World Series victory. Historically, Graterol has performed well in the playoffs. His overall postseason ERA is 1.64 and he has not allowed a run in the postseason since 2022.
Roberts said he has confidence in both pitchers' presence on the roster. With at least four more games to go against one of the most decorated franchises in MLB history, the Dodgers would greatly benefit from the return of Vesia and Graterol.