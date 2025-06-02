Dodgers Could Get Massive Pitching Reinforcement Off 60-Day IL Soon
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan could return from the 60-day injured list as soon as this month.
Sheehan, who is recovering from undergoing Tomnmy John surgery in 2024, began his minor league rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex league, where he pitched two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. He will move to Triple-A Oklahoma City for his second appearance. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his stuff looked "fantastic."
“It was pretty impressive, really impressive,” said Roberts, who watched Sheehan throw to Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman ahead of their returns.
“It’s a really explosive life-y fastball that’s commanded. The breaking ball, the changeup have all been really good.”
The Dodgers called up Sheehan in 2023 after a fantastic campaign with Double-A Tulsa, where he made 10 starts, posting a 4-1 record with a 1.86 ERA while striking out 86 batters in 53.1 innings. In the majors, Sheehan made 13 appearances while starting 11 games, boasting a 4-1 record with a 4.92 ERA while striking out 64 batters in 60.1 innings pitched. He missed all of 2024 after his Tommy John surgery.
Roberts stated he is unsure whether or not the Dodgers will use Sheehan as a reliever or a starter upon his return, and that it depends on how the injured list looks when he's ready to come back.
Currently, the Dodgers have a pitching injury crisis, with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates, Brusdar Graterol and Michael Kopech all sitting on the injured list with Sheehan. They also expect two-way star Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound after the All-Star break.
“You have to see where his progression is,” Roberts said. “That’s the most important thing. Then we’ve got to see what our need is here.”
The Dodgers currently lead the National League West by two games, and will hope that Sheehan's return can give them a boost until the pitching staff they bolstered in the offseason is back at full strength.
