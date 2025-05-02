Dodgers Could Make Major Change to Rotation Amid Rash of Injuries
The Los Angeles Dodgers are already running low on starting pitchers as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are both on the injured list.
The Dodgers headlined their offseason by signing Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract. After making just two starts for his new team, Snell was sidelined by shoulder inflammation.
As for Glasnow, he's dealt with five different injuries since joining the Dodgers. In the opening month of this season alone, the right-hander dealt with leg cramps and right shoulder discomfort in back to back starts.
Now, the Dodgers are exploring different avenues to remedy the injury situation. According to manager Dave Roberts, one option is having Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, who typically start once a week, pitch more often.
Roberts also discussed the effects of dealing with injured starters, which in turn causes the Dodgers to rely on the bullpen more often than not. The Dodgers bullpen leads the league in innings, an indication L.A. relievers are already working overtime.
“Pitching is certainly volatile,” Roberts said. “We experienced it last year and essentially every year. I think the thing that’s probably most disconcerting is the bullpen leading Major League Baseball in innings. That’s something when you’re talking about the long season, the starters are built up to be able to take those innings down. So that’s where my head is at, as far as trying to make sure we don’t redline these guys in the ‘pen.”
The Dodgers acquired two relievers Thursday afternoon, in right-handers J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Loutos. The duo should provide some reinforcements to an overworked Dodgers bullpen.
However, beyond acquiring more talent, the Dodgers are also considering asking their starters to pitch more frequently.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.