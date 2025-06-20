Dodgers Could Target $5 Million Starting Pitcher to Bolster Rotation at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to a starting pitcher as the trade deadline nears; however it remains to be seen whether president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will pursue an arm this summer.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believes the Dodgers could target Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
"No, this isn’t the Pittsburgh starting pitcher whose potential availability has generated so much buzz, but Paul Skenes isn’t going anywhere anytime soon," Feinsand writes. "Mitch Keller could be in play, though he’s signed through 2028, so Heaney – who is pitching on a one-year, $5.25 million deal – could be a better option. Heaney is 3-5 despite a 3.33 ERA in 14 starts, and the 34-year-old has pitched in the postseason in two of the past three seasons."
Heaney was listed as a potential fit for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs. In the offseason, the Dodgers orchestrated one of the greatest winters for any World Series champion.
The depleted Dodgers pitching staff in the postseason propelled the front office to add a plethora of arms in the offseason. Friedman revealed the Dodgers did not want to buy in July.
Lo and behold, the Dodgers are missing three staple starters in their rotation in Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Snell. Adding another arm like Heaney could be useful, but the Dodgers front office will likely focus on another area of the roster.
The ongoing struggles of left fielder Michael Conforto could propel the Dodgers to trade for an outfielder. Earlier in the season, the Dodgers had reportedly been in discussions with the Chicago White Sox for Luis Robert Jr.
However, the teams had put the trade talks to the side.
Should an opportunity present itself for the Dodgers to land a pitcher at the deadline, then the team may add a starter. However, it seems more likely the front office will set their focus on improving the team in another area of the roster while hoping their injured starting pitchers return sooner rather than later.
