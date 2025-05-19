Dodgers Could Trade For $15 Million Gold Glove Utility Man Ahead of Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in complete win-now mode, aiming to establish a title-winning dynasty after breaking through in 2024. The team has spent significantly to ensure they are strong enough to repeat as champions.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is known to always explore any potential upgrades for the team.
Originally, he was highly selective about when he chose to be aggressive, always balancing the health of the farm system with acquiring key veterans.
As the Dodgers have transitioned into favorites and now incumbent champions, he has shown a willingness to expand the team's payroll and acquire talent that can fill any gaps.
The top of the Dodgers' lineup is secure, though moves to add depth in pitching or positionally are always needed to give the team options come fall.
A potential target for the Dodgers might be utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is currently playing for the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates. Dodgers Nation's Jason Fray thinks he would be a perfect fit
The Dodgers under Friedman have tended to value positional versatility, and Kiner-Falefa offers just that by being able to play in both the infield and outfield.
This versatility provides coverage all over the field in case of injury or for the potential rest of a star player, leading up to the push for October.
"Possessing this level of flexibility plus having the ability to put the ball in play seems like a perfect fit for what the Dodgers want to do, as well as being a valuable chip to use in postseason play," Fray wrote.
Kiner-Falefa is on an expiring contract, making a trade for him cheaper than for other potential targets while still providing a Gold Glove winner who can contribute offensively lower down the batting order.
He has a WAR of 0.3 across 35 games played, with a slash line of .277/.328/.345, including one home run and eight RBIs.
His offensive production has been slightly below average, with a wRC+ of 88.
However, the Dodgers are not lacking in offense; rather, they could benefit from additional players who can fill several spots without being a complete liability offensively.
While not as flashy as other names, Kiner-Falefa would provide the team an upgrade on the margins of the roster, with a solid glove and bat coming to the team if they are not willing to give up many assets.
