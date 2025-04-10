Dodgers Could Trade for $50 Million All-Star Center Field in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a sloppy six-game road trip in which they went 2-4 against the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals.
After opening the season 8-0, the Dodgers came back down to earth, and played below-average baseball manager Dave Roberts wasn't used to seeing.
The Dodgers played bad defense and made tons of base running mistakes that led to the team losing back-to-back series. One player in particular — young outfielder Andy Pages — especially struggled during the Phillies series.
Pages had numerous mistakes on the bases and in center field that led to the Dodgers' losses. His blatant misplay of a Bryce Harper line drive ended up costing L.A. in Sunday's loss.
While Pages has started to swing a better bat as of late, with two home runs in the last two games, his inexperience at center field could prove costly for L.A. throughout the year.
Thus, the Dodgers could look to lock down center field by calling up the Chicago White Sox and making a trade for All-Star Luis Robert Jr.
Robert, 27, is off to a slow start this year, slashing just .154/.244/.179 with zero home runs, one RBI, three stolen bases, and 13 strikeouts through 11 games. These numbers are far off from his career OPS of .782, but a change of scenery could be exactly what the former All-Star needs.
In 2023, Robert hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and an OPS of .857. He made the All-Star team, won a Silver Slugger award, and even earned down ballot MVP votes.
In his rookie season in 2020, he earned a Gold Glove award in center field while finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.
While Robert may not be the Gold Glove defender he was in his rookie year, he would undoubtedly shore up what could be seen as the biggest question mark for L.A. right now. Additionally, he's in what could be the final year of his six-year, $50 million contract, as he has $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027. He has a $2 million buyout on the club options.
With the White Sox in a non-contending spot this season, they'd likely be happy to get a couple of prospects for Robert, who would instantly be the everyday center fielder on a contending team.
As for the Dodgers, they would clean up one of the team's biggest issues early this season, and add another strong right-handed bat to the back of the lineup.
