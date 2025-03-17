Dodgers Could Trade for $56 Million Cy Young Pitcher, Says Insider
The 2025 regular season hasn't started yet, but that doesn't stop baseball experts from predicting blockbuster trades that could change the course of a season.
With the Miami Marlins coming off a 100-loss season and unlikely to contend, speculation is already swirling about the team making their ace available in trade talks.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has linked the Marlins and their $56 million Cy Young pitcher Sandy Alcántara to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Another ace is the last thing the Dodgers need...for now," writes Rymer. "When you remember how hard they were hit by injuries last year, their rotation is perhaps vulnerable until proved otherwise."
Rymer also listed 11 other teams who could swing a deal for the starter. The Dodgers are listed as an honorable mention along with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays.
The top five teams who have the best chance to complete a trade, according to Rymer, are the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioels and New York Yankees.
The 2022 NL Cy Young winner has impressed in his first spring training since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2023.
Through five Grapefruit League starts, Alcantara has yet to allow an earned run but has given two unearned runs on nine hits. He has struck out 10 and walked three.
His performance through his first 12.1 innings already has scouts buzzing, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Teams are already wondering whether Alcantara will be available at the trade deadline," Passan wrote on March 5, "with the Marlins far from contending and his contract running through 2026 with a club option for 2027."
Alcántara established himself as one of the league’s top pitchers in 2022, earning the National League Cy Young Award with an impressive performance. That season, he posted a 14-9 record with a 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 207 strikeouts over 228.2 innings while also making his second All-Star appearance.
However, Alcántara wasn’t able to replicate those numbers in 2023, finishing with a 7-12 record, a 4.14 ERA, 1.213 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts in 184.2 innings. His season was cut short by an elbow injury that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss the entire 2024 campaign.
