Dodgers Could Transition Reliever to Starting Pitcher Amid Brutal Injury Luck
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back after a pronounced slump, but apparently so are the injuries. Ahead of the second inning of Sunday's 11-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow exited the game with right shoulder discomfort.
Glasnow's departure marked the second straight start that the 31-year-old left because of an injury. Dodgers fans had hoped the team had left the injury woes in 2024, but it appears that is not the case.
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell is already on the injured list, and Glasnow is now joining him there.
That leaves the Dodgers with three starting pitchers in the rotation: Roki Sasaki, Dustin May, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Thankfully, Tony Gonsolin is expected to make his long-awaited return to the rotation this week against the Miami Marlins.
However, the Dodgers are still short one starter. Clayton Kershaw is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but cannot be activated from the IL until late May.
Therefore, the Dodgers are considering utilizing reliever Ben Casparius in a starting role for the time being.
The defending champions turned to Casparius with Glasnow's untimely departure and he came through. The right-hander allowed no runs on two hits while throwing five strikeouts across 3.2 innings Sunday
As for whether Casparius will become a starter, Roberts said the Dodgers are thinking about it.
“It’s a thought,” Roberts said. “He gave us four innings today. He’s unflappable. He flooded the strike zone. And he saved our tails today.”
