Dodgers Could Transition Reliever to Starting Pitcher Amid Brutal Injury Luck

Valentina Martinez

Apr 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius (78) throws against Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back after a pronounced slump, but apparently so are the injuries. Ahead of the second inning of Sunday's 11-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow exited the game with right shoulder discomfort.

Glasnow's departure marked the second straight start that the 31-year-old left because of an injury. Dodgers fans had hoped the team had left the injury woes in 2024, but it appears that is not the case.

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell is already on the injured list, and Glasnow is now joining him there.

That leaves the Dodgers with three starting pitchers in the rotation: Roki Sasaki, Dustin May, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Thankfully, Tony Gonsolin is expected to make his long-awaited return to the rotation this week against the Miami Marlins.

However, the Dodgers are still short one starter. Clayton Kershaw is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but cannot be activated from the IL until late May.

Therefore, the Dodgers are considering utilizing reliever Ben Casparius in a starting role for the time being.

The defending champions turned to Casparius with Glasnow's untimely departure and he came through. The right-hander allowed no runs on two hits while throwing five strikeouts across 3.2 innings Sunday

As for whether Casparius will become a starter, Roberts said the Dodgers are thinking about it.

“It’s a thought,” Roberts said. “He gave us four innings today. He’s unflappable. He flooded the strike zone. And he saved our tails today.”

