Dodgers Could 'Very Easily' Make Another Blockbuster Addition, Says Insider
Pitchers and catchers will report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., in just over a month from now and the Los Angeles Dodgers are proving a point this offseason — they want to win another World Series.
The Dodgers, along with the New York Mets and New York Yankees, have been extremely busy signing free agents and making trades this winter. Los Angeles might not be done adding to their already dominant roster.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Dodgers want to add a high-leverage reliever before spring. He says they could "very easily" do it.
The arm they would reportedly love to sign is free agent Tanner Scott.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes the Dodgers will get their man. It's just a matter of time.
"As noted with Hoffman above, most of the winter’s high-end relievers remain unsigned," Anderson wrote. "Scott’s an obvious target for every contender and was linked to both the Yankees and Dodgers earlier this winter. The Yankees have since traded for Devin Williams while the Dodgers have yet to add anyone to their bullpen. The Dodgers don’t lose a lot of bidding wars, so we’ll go ahead and pencil them in."
Scott, who started the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins before being traded to the San Diego Padres mid-year, posted his best ERA since the 2020 shortened season, finishing with a 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, and 84 strikeouts over 72 innings. These impressive stats position him to become one of the highest-paid relievers in baseball.
Back in November, The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected a four-year, $64 million contract for Scott, a figure that seems within reach for the Dodgers. More recently, reports indicate Scott is seeking a four-year, $80 million deal.
Scott offers exceptional velocity from the left side, averaging 97 MPH on his four-seam fastball and 88-89 MPH with his slider. He has posted back-to-back seasons of over 70 innings with an ERA under 2.50. In 2024, he pitched 72 innings with a 1.75 ERA and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate, splitting time between the Marlins and Padres.
The Dodgers are looking for "needle-movers" according to general manager Brandon Gomes, and Scott is truly that type of player.
“We’ll continue to try to make moves we feel are needle-movers,” Gomes said at the Winter Meetings. “Whether that’s impact moves, or depth moves, all those play into our quest to repeat.”