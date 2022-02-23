Dodgers: Could Will Smith and Walker Buehler Be Future Top 100 Players?

ESPN's Top 100 MLB players of all-time listed generated plenty of buzz. It also spurned Buster Olney to compile a lit of current players under 27-years-old whom he believes could one day join the top 100 list. Catcher Will Smith and pitcher Walker Buehler were both included in Olney's piece.

Will Smith

Smith has quickly established himself as one of the best offensive catchers in the game in his first three seasons with the Dodgers. Olney notes how Smith's 136 OPS+ in his first three years bests what Hall-of-Famers Johnney Bench, Yogi Berra, and Carlton did in the early stages of their respective careers.

Olney also touched on the fact that Smith's offensive production will increase in value with the automated strike zone.

“In his size and steady demeanor, Smith has long reminded evaluators of Buster Posey. But if the electronic strike zone is implemented early in Smith's career -- and that seems to be very likely -- then the catcher position will become more devoted to offense, something that is already a strength for Smith.”

Among catchers with over 800 PAs in the last three seasons, Smith has the highest wRC+ (135).

Walker Buehler

The Dodgers Walker Buehler somewhat reminds Olney of one of the best pitchers of all-time, Nolan Ryan.

“But like a young Ryan, Buehler's ability to miss bats separates him from his peers -- he has 632 punchouts in his first 573 and 1/3 innings -- and given the preeminence of the Dodgers, Buehler looks likely to have a chance to climb postseason leaderboards.”

Last season, Buehler was part of the NL Cy Young conversation all season long. Unfortunately, Buehler's 4.83 ERA in his final six starts resulted in a fourth place finish for the award.

There's many teams that have a great young pitcher. There's even less that also have an elite catcher. The Dodgers might be the only team with both.