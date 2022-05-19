Skip to main content
Dodgers: COVID Affecting Travel for Broadcast Team for LA Road Swing

Dodgers: COVID Affecting Travel for Broadcast Team for LA Road Swing

A couple of positive tests are preventing the Dodgers broadcast team traveling for part of LA's 10-game road trip.

A couple of positive tests are preventing the Dodgers broadcast team traveling for part of LA's 10-game road trip.

The Dodgers begin a 10-game road trip tomorrow in Philadelphia for a three-game weekend series, but not every part of the organization will be making the trip. Due to positive COVID tests, the Dodgers have elected not to send their broadcast crews to Philadelphia nor Washington D.C.

LA released an official statement citing the phrase we've all come to know and love over the last two-plus years - "out of an abundance of caution".

At the moment, the Dodgers have not reported any positive tests from on-field personnel or players. Members of the media were not allowed in the clubhouse after Tuesday night's win over Arizona.

The Dodgers will conclude their road trip with four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18278736_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Designates One-Time All-Star Closer for Assignment

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18246615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Lands on Injured List Again

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18292380_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Infielder Pitch for LA in Blowout Win

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_15422615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Request Evidence in Lawsuit From 2019 Incident

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest Clayton Kershaw Injury Update Brings More Bad News

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18284920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson Battled Butterflies Before His First Game Since 2020

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Reliever Get the Strangest Swinging Strike You'll Ever See

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022
USATSI_18278818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Face Sets the Internet on Fire Again

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022