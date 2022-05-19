Dodgers: COVID Affecting Travel for Broadcast Team for LA Road Swing

The Dodgers begin a 10-game road trip tomorrow in Philadelphia for a three-game weekend series, but not every part of the organization will be making the trip. Due to positive COVID tests, the Dodgers have elected not to send their broadcast crews to Philadelphia nor Washington D.C.

LA released an official statement citing the phrase we've all come to know and love over the last two-plus years - "out of an abundance of caution".

At the moment, the Dodgers have not reported any positive tests from on-field personnel or players. Members of the media were not allowed in the clubhouse after Tuesday night's win over Arizona.

The Dodgers will conclude their road trip with four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.