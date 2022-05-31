Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Logs an Unfortunate First in His LA Career

It had to happen eventually. After letting Kenley Jansen walk in free agency this past offseason, the Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for AJ Pollock.

After 11 seasons of watching Jansen close games, Dodgers fans were sure to harshly judge Kimbrel on any subpar performances. On Monday night, he blew the first save of his two-month Dodgers career.

The Dodgers got the lead late last night against the Pirates thanks to a double in the eighth inning by Justin Turner and a base hit by Chris Taylor. Those events set the table for Kimbrel to try to lock down his 11th save of the season.

But it was not to be.

Kimbrel yielded a walk and a double to tie the game. First baseman Freddie Freeman mishandles a ground ball at first which allowed the Pirates to take the lead for good.

Blown saves happen, but Dodgers fans have certainly expected more from the 2011 NL rookie of the year and baseball's active career saves leader.

Kimbrel owns a 4.80 ERA in 16 appearances and a troubling 1.40 WHIP. In the month of May, Kimbrel has a 6.30 ERA. Even though his May has been poor, he still ranks in the top 8% of the league in expected batting average (.200) and is in the top 10% of the league in hard-hit percentage (30%).

Kimbrel will look to right the ship this week as the Dodgers wrap up their Pirates series and then host the Mets for a four-game set.