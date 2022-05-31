Skip to main content
Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Logs an Unfortunate First in His LA Career

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Logs an Unfortunate First in His LA Career

Craig Kimbrel blew his first save as a member of the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Craig Kimbrel blew his first save as a member of the Dodgers on Tuesday.

It had to happen eventually. After letting Kenley Jansen walk in free agency this past offseason, the Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for AJ Pollock. 

After 11 seasons of watching Jansen close games, Dodgers fans were sure to harshly judge Kimbrel on any subpar performances. On Monday night, he blew the first save of his two-month Dodgers career. 

The Dodgers got the lead late last night against the Pirates thanks to a double in the eighth inning by Justin Turner and a base hit by Chris Taylor. Those events set the table for Kimbrel to try to lock down his 11th save of the season.

But it was not to be.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kimbrel yielded a walk and a double to tie the game. First baseman Freddie Freeman mishandles a ground ball at first which allowed the Pirates to take the lead for good.

Blown saves happen, but Dodgers fans have certainly expected more from the 2011 NL rookie of the year and baseball's active career saves leader.

Kimbrel owns a 4.80 ERA in 16 appearances and a troubling 1.40 WHIP. In the month of May, Kimbrel has a 6.30 ERA. Even though his May has been poor, he still ranks in the top 8% of the league in expected batting average (.200) and is in the top 10% of the league in hard-hit percentage (30%).

Kimbrel will look to right the ship this week as the Dodgers wrap up their Pirates series and then host the Mets for a four-game set.

Craig KimbrelLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18388496_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Journeyman Pitcher Boasts Impressive Streak as LA Starter

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18345614_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Pair of MVPs Quickly Developing Chemistry

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_14082248_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Comments on Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Boycott

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18297021_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Regrets Rushing Back from His Devastating Elbow Injury

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18313775_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former NL MVP Selling His Mansion in Arizona

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18389059_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Native Ecstatic to Join Big League Club

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_13476202_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA Catcher and Four-Time All-Star Announces Retirement

By Staff WriterMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Joc Pederson at Center of National Controversy

By Staff WriterMay 29, 2022