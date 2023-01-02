Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Son Cole Take in UCLA Sun Bowl Game

It is College Football bowl season, and the two major schools in Los Angeles were fortunate enough to participate in them, the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of Los Angeles, California (UCLA).

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is a UCLA alumnus who decided to take in some UCLA football with his son Cole Roberts.

You could see Roberts sporting his UCLA hat on the sideline.

UCLA took on Pittsburgh University in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on December 30th in what was an instant classic. Unfortunately for Roberts and the Bruins, UCLA fell short to Pitt 37-35. UCLA was in control of the game going into the fourth quarter until they allowed 16 points in the fourth and failed to score on the game's last drive.

Roberts was initially a walk-on-outfielder for the Bruins baseball team. He became UCLA's all-time leader in career steals with 109. He set a single-season record with 45 steals in 1994 and earned All-Pac-10 twice in college.

In four years at UCLA, he had a .325 batting average, 82 RBIs, and 177 runs. Roberts elected for the 1994 draft and was selected by the Detroit Tigers.

Life came full circle for Roberts as the Dodgers hired him to become the team manager in 2016. From playing for one of the most prestigious schools in the country to coaching one of the greatest baseball franchises.