Dodgers: Dave Roberts Answers an Important Question About Hanser Alberto

It's going to make Dodger fans very happy.
As Dodger fans prepared for the postseason roster to drop, one of the biggest questions was regarding the final position player spot. 

Would it go to Hanser Alberto, who hit .244 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 156 at-bats? Or would it go to the 22-year-old up-and-coming star Miguel Vargas, who hit .170 with one home run and eight RBIs in 47 at-bats, but made a late season push with a few timely hits.

That question was answered Tuesday morning, as the 'dynamic' rookie was given the opportunity. It didn't necessarily come as a surprise, but it did bring another important question to the table for one of the Dodgers' best cheerleaders and biggest presences in the clubhouse this season:

Would Alberto be allowed on the bench during the postseason?

That question was also answered on Tuesday morning, much to the delight of Dodger fans everywhere.

"He will. Thank goodness he will," Roberts said at his presser. "Hopefully he is banging the side of his helmet a lot with his fist. That would be great."

It's a huge relief to know that Alberto will be there with the club, despite not making the postseason roster. Even if he made the roster, he probably wouldn't have seen much playing time (if any at all). That probably had a lot to do with the decision to go with Vargas, as he may do more with his one or two at-bats than Alberto.

"Vargas is a hit tool," Roberts said. "The bat to ball and the foot speed. With our roster, we've got a lot of coverage infield-wise, outfield-wise, but to have somebody that can run like him, that the bat-to-ball to potentially drive in a run, we feel really comfortable with that."

Roberts did make sure to mention how professional Alberto was in taking the news, as he's been all season long.

"Hanser took it like a pro," Roberts said. "Hanser's value to the people that have followed us, it's been amazing what he has done for our ball club, on the field, in the clubhouse.

Alberto may not get the opportunity to help the Dodgers in the box score, but his presence will surely be felt throughout the postseason.

