Dodgers' Dave Roberts Commends Chris Taylor's Attitude While Going Through Massive Slump
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Chris Taylor has handled a frustrating season with true professionalism. He hasn't shown his emotions in front of a camera, he's putting in the extra work and has a new way of getting his mind off his struggles.
“I don’t know how I would have handled this earlier in my career,” Taylor said. “I think I took things home with me a lot more. Now that I have my wife and kid at home, it’s a good escape from all of this. I’m very thankful that I have them.”
Manager Dave Roberts was an outfielder during his playing days and told reporters after Friday's 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals that he couldn’t imagine going through what Taylor has endured this season.
“For me, there would’ve been a lot of sleepless nights,” he said. “But he comes in every day ready to help us win, and that’s just sort of who he is. … He’s pretty much the same whether he’s going really well or scuffling.”
When Taylor hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, it was his first of the season and first since Sept. 7, 2023 — a span of 165 plate appearances. Hopefully, the home run gives Taylor something to build moving forward and he can leave the last couple of months behind him.