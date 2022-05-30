Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Comments on Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Boycott

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts voiced his support of Gabe Kapler not attending pre-game national anthems.

Following the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas this week, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has elected to skip the pre-game national anthem until he feels better about "the direction of this country". Kapler's words and actions elicited plenty of responses from both Americans and the baseball world.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who talked at length about the shooting this past Tuesday before LA took on Washington, voiced his support for Kapler taking a stand for something he believes in (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I respect Gabe’s decision. He’s very passionate about things he believes in and that’s his way of protesting. … I hear what he’s doing…I’m not happy with what’s going on. I don’t think any of us are happy with what’s going on in our country. And I do respect people using whatever platforms to address that.”

Roberts wasn't the lone MLB manager to publicly address Kapler's decision. Chris Woodward, Buck Showalter, Torey Lovullo, and Chris Woodward all praised the Giants skipper. 

Nationals manager Dave Martinez was somewhat neutral when discussing Kapler's boycott and explained that he's usually not on the field anyway for the anthem due to pregame preparations. White Sox manager Tony La Russa however, denounced the Giants manager's stance on the anthem (quotes via ESPN's Jesse Rogers).

“I think he’s exactly right to be concerned … with what’s happening in our country. He’s right there. Where I disagree is the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections.”

At the moment, MLB has not made a statement on Kapler publicly boycotting the national anthem. 

