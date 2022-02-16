Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Discusses When He'll Retire
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Discusses When He'll Retire

Doc outlined what would have to happen for him to retire from managing in MLB.

Dave Roberts has had quite the career thus far as the manager of the Dodgers. He helped guide the team to the franchise's first championship in 32 years. His teams have played in three of the last five World Series. Doc and the Dodgers have also logged more than 100 regular season wins three times during his tenure.

Roberts, 49, likely has more than a few years left as a MLB manager. In a sit-down interview with The Athletic's Andrew McCullough, Roberts talked about when he would retire.

“When I stop loving my job, then I’ll have no problem walking away. Regardless. Yes, winning a championship, another championship and more, is the goal. But for me, I know that it gives the Dodgers the best chance to do that, if I do my job with complete passion, conviction and commitment.”

Roberts says once he feels he can longer help a team succeed, he'll call it quits.

“If I can do that, I think, on my end of things, that helps us get to where we want to get to. If I feel like I can’t do that and deliver that, it’s time for me to move on.”

Dodgers fans have plenty of opinions about whether or not Roberts is a "good" manager. There is little debate that his one of the best in the business in building great clubhouse chemistry with his players. 

This coming season is the final year of Roberts' current contract. It would be a big surprise if team president Andrew Friedman and new GM Brandon Gomes didn't extend Roberts.

