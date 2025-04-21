Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Discusses Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Shoulder Injury History

Gabe Smallson

Apr 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) makes a put out during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a hot start to the 2025 season in large part due to the pitching prowess of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Through the right-hander's first five starts, he has posted a 0.93 ERA with 38 strikeouts to just seven walks. Almost as important to his mound dominance, Yamamoto is proving through these outings that his shoulder issues from last season don't seem to be bothering him anymore.

A rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder last June sidelined him until early September, but a 3.86 ERA in October showed that he was progressing back to his usual self.

Manager Dave Roberts touched on the ace's shoulder concerns from last season and how there are no restrictions for Yamamoto in 2025.

“I think that that’s past us,” Roberts said. “Just talking to [pitching coach] Mark Prior and the training staff, feeling like his body’s in a good place so we can push him a little bit and I have. Last year, being more mindful in trying to get his feet under him and build the confidence. But right now I just feel like I can let him go.”

Yamamoto's last two starts have been over 100 pitches, and have also seen strokes of genius from the right-hander.

His fourth start of the season featured six scoreless innings, nine strikeouts, two hits, and a walk. His most recent start was seven scoreless frames with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Yamamoto isn't just chasing a fully healthy season, but via Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times earlier this month, he revealed that he is looking to become the first Japanese-born Cy Young award winner.

“I’ve heard no Japanese pitcher has won it yet, so I’m awfully interested in it,” said Yamamoto. “I think that concentrating on each and every game and performing at my best is what will lead to a wonderful award like that, so I’d like to do my best every day.”

