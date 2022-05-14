Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Reasoning Behind Questionable Decision

The Dodgers appeared to be dead in the water on Thursday night. They trailed the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 7-1. LA starter Tyler Anderson got tagged for seven earned runs while the Phillies Zach Wheeler cruised through the first five innings.

In the sixth inning, the Dodgers put up a pair of runs to cut Phillies lead down to 7-3. Then, in the eighth inning, the Dodgers offense erupted for four runs. With the score tied at seven and runners at the corners, manager Dave Roberts called for a safety squeeze. Hanser Alberto laid down a decent bunt, but Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins made a quick flip to home to allow J.T. Realmuto to lay the tag on Austin Barnes for the second out of the inning.

Mookie Betts drew a walk to juice the bases, but the inning ended with an infield pop out from Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers would go on to lose 9-7, but Dodgers fans had some questions after Doc's unsuccessful safety squeeze that short circuited LA's rally in the eighth inning. After the game, Roberts gave all the credit to Hoskins for playing the bunt perfectly.

“(Alberto) did it well. Hoskins charged well and (made) a perfect throw.”

Questioning Dave Roberts' each and every decision is a favorite past time for most Dodgers fans. The failed safety squeeze drew the ire of the Dodgers faithful. Not to mention, Doc's decision to give Daniel Hudson the ninth inning with the game tied instead of closer Craig Kimbrel.

Hudson coughed up the go-ahead run and an insurance run in a disastrous appearance for the veteran right-handed reliever.

It's a long season, but last night was a reminder that no matter how many games this team wins, each and every loss will be pinned on Dave Roberts.

Not even he's safe from the squeeze of Dodgers fans.