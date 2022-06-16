Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Why Tyler Anderson Got to Chase No-Hitter

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Why Tyler Anderson Got to Chase No-Hitter

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson had a shot at a career first on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson had a shot at a career first on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tyler Anderson has been one of the biggest surprises of the season for the Dodgers, and maybe, in all of baseball. On Wednesday night, Anderson spun an absolute gem. Actually, it was more than a gem, it was almost a no-hitter.

The former Colorado Rockies hurler was just two outs away from a no-hitter. He struck out Mike Trout for the first out in the ninth to bring Shohei Ohtani to the plate. The modern day Babe Ruth smoked a triple and just like that, the no-hit bid was done.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts, who has a reputation for pulling pitchers from completing historic starts, including a couple of no-hitters and more recently, a Clayton Kershaw perfecto, explained why he left Anderson in the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I know I’ve got this reputation as a grim reaper, but I’m a sports fan too. I wanted that just as much as Tyler and his teammates wanted it tonight.”

Anderson pitch count stood at 117 after eight innings of work, and that's when Roberts decided he was going to give Tyler the Outs Creator a shot at the no-hitter. 

“Once he got through there, at a certain point he knew he had to come out and throw strikes, not walk guys. They were either going to get a hit or it was going to end pretty quickly. How we got there, there wasn’t much cost. I know his teammates wanted it. I know the fans wanted it. When I look objectively at the short, the long-term, it made sense.”

As opposed to pulling Kershaw from his perfect game bid in Minnesota earlier this year, Roberts seemed keenly aware that Anderson hasn't had serious injuries over the last few years. 

Anderson fell short of the no-no, but it was still a night he won't soon forget. 

Tyler AndersonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18544145_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Tyler Anderson's Hilarious Response to Doc During No-Hit Bid

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Gets Support From Teammates Amid National Controversy

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) to end the ninth inning of game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Reliever Torches League for Rule Changes

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Ace Undergoes Elbow Surgery

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
News

The Cat Man is Off to a Historic Start for the Dodgers

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
USATSI_18538838_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Jacob Amaya
News

Dodgers: Shortstop Jacob Amaya Promoted to Triple-A

By Daniel Palma22 hours ago
USATSI_18241566_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Reyes Moronta Rejoins LA Bullpen

By Staff Writer23 hours ago