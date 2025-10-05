Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Teoscar Hernandez's Defensive Miscue in Game 1
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on right fielder Teoscar Hernandez's lack of defensive effort in the bottom of the second inning in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelpiha Phillies.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a ball into the right-center field gap with two on and no outs in the bottom of the second inning, and Hernandez appeared to peel off from the ball, allowing it to roll to the wall. Realmuto, who ranks in the 76th percentile of MLB in sprint speed, found himself on third by the time the Dodgers got the ball in.
Realmuto's triple gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead, which extended to 3-0 after a sacrifice fly plated him.
"I've got to look at it again," Roberts said. "I would argue that he wasn't not trying. But, yeah, that's a ball that you don't want Realmuto to have a triple, certainly a short right field."
Hernandez has brought very little defense to LA during his second season with the Dodgers, posting a minus-9 Fielding Run Value with a career-worst minus-10 outs above average.
The Dodgers don't have Hernandez in the lineup for his glove, though, and he showed why he deserves his spot with the Dodgers later in the game. The Dodgers brought themselves within a run after a two-run sixth inning, and Hernandez hit a three run shot — his team-leading third homer this postseason — to give the you Dodgers a 5-3 lead.
LA held onto their lead for the remainder of the game, and took an all-important 1-0 series lead on the road.
Hernandez has been on fire through the Dodgers' three games this postseason, posting a 1.428 OPS so far. His four RBIs are more than twice as many as any other Dodger, and he has the highest OPS of any Dodger to have played all three games.
The Dodgers will look to carry their momentum into the second game of the series against the Phils, which begins Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT. Blake Snell is slated to make his second start of the postseason, and the Dodgers will hope he can replicate his seven-inning outing in the opening game of the Wild Card round.
