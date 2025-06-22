Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Top of the Lineup Struggling
The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't quite get their offense ticking in their 7-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday, partly due to their star-studded top of the lineup's struggles at the plate.
Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman went a combined 1-for-12 in the loss, striking out six times. Ohtani is especially struggling, as he has just two hits in his last 19 at-bats.
“It is tough, and they feel it, obviously,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “With their track record, their talent, they feel a responsibility to kind of get things going. Certainly, though, when you have nine guys in a lineup, it’s not just on them.
“But especially Freddie and Mookie, they’re grinding right now, trying to figure out some things with their swings.”
Ohtani has been fantastic for the Dodgers this season, and is making his case for a third consecutive MVP award. His batting average has dipped to .288, however he leads the National League with 25 home runs and a .996 OPS.
Ohtani has also returned to pitching, and is scheduled to start the series finale against the Nationals on Sunday. While Ohtani has put a lot of work into returning to the mound, Roberts insists it isn't affecting his offensive production.
“The last week, I think, yeah, he’s been struggling a little bit, chasing a little bit more,” Roberts said. “I wouldn’t think it’s related to (his return to) pitching. But as we keep going with this process, he keeps pitching. We’ll know more. But I don’t know that answer right now.”
Freeman leads everyone on the team but Will Smith in batting average with a .322 mark, and Betts trails only Ohtani in runs scored.
The trio of MVPs is largely important in the Dodgers' success, and they will need to return to form soon to maintain their club's spot at the top of the NL West. The San Francisco Giants pulled a game back after yesterday's results, and now sit three and a half games back of the Dodgers. The Padres also won, shrinking the gap between them and the 2024 World Series champions to five games.
The Dodgers will look to turn it around and take the series on Sunday, when they play the Nats at 1:10 p.m. PT.
