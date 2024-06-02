Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gives Massive Credit To Rockies Starter After Defeat
The Los Angeles Dodgers hoped their sweep of the New York Mets put their struggling offense in the rearview but against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, the bats fell silent again. The Rockies won 4-1.
Colorado starter Dakota Hudson managed to only allow one run and four hits in seven innings. He entered the contest with a 1-7 record and a 5.54 ERA in 10 starts and did not throw a pitch harder than 91.6 mph against the Dodgers.
Manager Dave Roberts tipped his cap to Hudson. He kept the Dodgers off-balance all night.
“The sinker-baller is sort of an outlier now in baseball,” Roberts said of Hudson. “It’s [a pitch with depth], and it just seemed like he was putting the ball on the ground, getting us to roll over, missing the barrel. We couldn’t really muster anything against him tonight.”
The Dodgers had plenty of opportunities to score. In the eighth inning, they loaded the bases with no outs and sent the top of the lineup to the plate. Mookie Betts grounded into a double play scoring a run, Shohei Ohtani walked and Freddie Freeman struck out.
“Bases loaded, no outs … it was setting up to be a good spot for us,” Roberts said. “I would not have wanted anybody else up at that point of time.”
The Big Three combined to go hitless with one walk in 11 at-bats, 10 of them against Hudson.