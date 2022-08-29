Dodgers: Dave Roberts Gives Updates On Two Injured LA Relievers

Injuries have besieged the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers, especially the pitching staff. Last week we heard the devastating news that Walker Buehler had Tommy John surgery and will be lost for the entirety of the 2022 season and likely the 2023 season. Reliever Daniel Hudson was also lost for the season after tearing his ACL in a game against the Atlanta Braves back in June.

Despite all these injuries, the Dodgers have the number one ERA in Major League Baseball. There is also good news on the horizon, as Dave Roberts updated the status of two relievers who have missed most of the season.

Blake Treinen and Tommy Kahnle are both in rehab assignments in Triple-A Oklahoma City, and they both recently pitched scoreless innings. For Treinen, it was his sixth appearance in rehabbing his injured right shoulder. Roberts indicated that he expects Treinen to be back with the team by early September when the Dodgers go back home to take on the San Diego Padres.

“I don’t think there will be an up-down,” Roberts said, referring to closing out an inning and going back out to start the next inning. “I think we’ll be fine with the back-to-back but the up-down is what we’ll be very mindful of.”

Relievers are not always conditioned to pitching in an inning, sitting in the dugout while their team hits, and then returning for another inning. Given Treinen's shoulder inflammation, it is likely Treinen will pitch one inning tops for the rest of the 2022 season.

As for Tommy Kahnle, he pitched his first two games this past week since going down with a bone bruise in his right elbow earlier in the season. Kahnle's return to the Dodgers is unlikely in 2022, but knowing he is back on the mound is at least encouraging.

The Dodgers are going to need Treinen if they want to make a deep October run.