Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Clear Message on Shohei Ohtani's NLCS Game 4 Performance
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani delivered one of the greatest performances seen on a baseball diamond, perhaps ever.
He slugged three home runs on a 3-for-3 night at the plate (one of which leaving Dodger Stadium), but was also his team's starting pitcher. On the mound, Ohtani struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings, furthering the gap between him and an average MLB superstar.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke on Ohtani after the game, saying just how special Friday night was.
"That was probably the greatest postseason performance of all time," Roberts said. "There's been a lot of postseason games. And there's a reason why he's the greatest player on the planet.
"What he did on the mound, what he did at the bat, he created a lot of memories for a lot of people. So for us to have a game-clinching -- to do it in a game-clinching game at home, wins the NLCS MVP, pretty special. I'm just happy to be able to go along for the ride."
The significance of Ohtani winning the NLCS MVP award is in his past performances this October.
He entered Game 4 of the NLCS batting just .158 this postseason, striking out 17 times and collecting six hits in 38 at-bats. The performance of a lifetime on Friday didn't just earn him NLCS MVP honors, but gets the Dodgers back into the World Series.
Ohtani posted on his Instagram account after the game with a brief message, reminding fans that although he had an incredible performance, there is still more work to do.
"4 more," Ohtani wrote.
Ohtani also shared after the game what it means to be playing for the Dodgers. Despite his talent, this is only his second postseason run, but Ohtani put into perspective what it means to be playing for a competitive team and to get back to the World Series for the second time in as many years.
"Yeah, I'm grateful that joining the Dodgers and being able to play in the postseason has been a very grateful experience for me, and being able to play with all kinds of teammates this year is a little different than last year," Ohtani said.
"But I'm just really grateful that I'm in this situation and being able to play in this playoff environment."
The gratitude will continue as the Dodgers have four more wins to secure the ninth championship in franchise history.
